Philadelphia police officer shot in Frankford section of the city; at least 1 person in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was shot early Friday morning in the Frankford section of the city.The shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Bridge Street.According to the first reports from the scene, the officer was serving a warrant at a house when he was shot.Fellow officers rushed him to Temple University Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.At least one person was in police custody, but that person's connection with this shooting - if any - is not yet known.A large police presence remains on the scene.Meanwhile, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, FOP President John McNesby and a number of Philadelphia police officers were seen at Temple University Hospital.