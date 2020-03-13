Residents saddened after Philadelphia police officer shot, killed in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a point when Shena Pearson was looking forward to renting a home near the 1600 block of Bridge Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

"I don't even want to rent it (anymore)," she said. "This area has gotten that bad."

The final straw for her was a tragedy that unfolded early Friday morning.

As SWAT officers served a homicide warrant at a row home on the block, they were met with gunfire.

SWAT Corporal James O'Connor IV was shot in the area of his left shoulder blade.

He was pronounced dead at 6:09 am after being transported to Temple University Hospital.
"I feel bad about it. It shouldn't have happened," said Frankford resident Newton Speedwell.

Another longtime Frankford resident says she's seen police serve warrants in the neighborhood before, sometimes ending in gunshots, but not with the tragedy of a police officer dying.

"I heard a couple shots," said the woman who wanted to only be identified as Susan. "It was just horrible."

The gunfire came from inside a closed second-floor room. SWAT officers returned fire, hitting two people. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police took both into custody. The man for whom the homicide warrant was issued, Hassan Elliot, was not hurt. He was taken into custody.

Neighbors walked around the crime scene tape all day. Many of them paused to take in the gravity of the scene.

"I offer my condolences to the officer's family because it's a hard job," said Pearson. "You walk out the door and you don't know if you're going home to your loved ones... it's sad."
