3 Philadelphia police officers shot: Sources

Thursday, October 5, 2023 12:07AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after at least three police officers were shot in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, Action News has learned.

The view from Chopper 6 shows a massive police presence on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue.

Sources confirm one officer was shot in the leg, another was shot in the arm, and the third officer was shot in the hand. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Sources also confirm to Action News that one suspect is dead.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately released.

