Possibly impaired driver shot after hitting parked vehicle in Strawberry Mansion, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man was shot after crashing his car into a parked vehicle in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 2500 block of 29th Street near Cumberland Street.

Police say a 53-year-old woman, who owns the car that was damaged, confronted the 62-year-old driver and shot him twice in the leg.

"She shot a gun in the air and then she shot in the car twice," said Darryl Witherspoon, who witnessed the incident.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police say the man may have been impaired.

"It appears that the victim was driving a car and he may have been impaired as he was driving the vehicle," said police.

Witherspoon said it appeared the man was attempting to continue driving as a crowd of people surrounded the man's car, calling for him to get out of the Cadillac he was driving.

"I think he was trying to run because he kept trying to start the car," said Witherspoon.

"They tried to get him out of it. He wouldn't get out the car."

The woman who fired the shots was taken into custody.

Neighbors who live in the area said they were fed up with the violence. Many questioned why the suspected shooter didn't just call police and let insurance handle the damage to her vehicle.

"For you to shoot somebody for having an accident, that's crazy," said one man who asked not to be identified.

"Bullets travel. It's not that deep," said another woman who saw the shooting unfold.

There was no word on what charges the suspect is facing.