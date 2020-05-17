Car race turns into shooting that sparks police chase on I-95 which ends in crash, police said

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a car race on city streets turned into a shooting that ended in a police chase Saturday night.The incident began around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of G Street and Hunting Park Avenue.Police said during a car race someone from a gold-colored Crown Victoria with tinted windows opened fire striking a man in the head.The man was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.Officials said while officers were investigating the shooting, police spotted a car that fit the description of the shooter's car and attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver fled leading to a chase.The driver went north on I-95 with officers in pursuit. According to police, the driver then exited the highway at Cottman Avenue, but then crashed nearby on the 4700 block of Oakmont Street.Police said three people ran from the vehicle, with one leaving his shoes behind.Police are searching for the three suspects.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.