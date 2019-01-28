MISSING CHILDREN

Philadelphia police search for missing 11-year-old girl

Jamiah Buck

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Jamiah Buck was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

She is described as 5'3, 205 pounds, light brown complexion, heavy build, brown eyes, and black curly hair. She has a mole under her right eye and a nose ring.

Jamiah was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and light blue jeans.

As of this time, police have released one photo of the missing girl, which has a Snapchat filter on it.



Anyone with any information on Jamiah's whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmissing childrenmissing girlphiladelphia police
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING CHILDREN
Missing North Carolina 3-year-old found alive
3-year-old boy goes missing from grandma's house in NC
Casey Hathaway: 911 call released in disappearance of 3-year-old
Officials: Missing 8-year-old Camden boy located
More missing children
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Nice But Cold Today, Snow Tomorrow
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Man who donated kidney to mom now needs one himself
Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Man gets 105 years for molesting girl while taking her to bus
Murder charges likely after NYPD search of Pa. landfill
Center City repairs at 20th & Chestnut to take weeks
Show More
Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent with Hampton University
Resident: Havana looks like "a horror movie" after tornado
Deadline for Philadelphia charter school applications
SAG Awards: 'Black Panther' wins top film honor
Charter bus catches fire on New Jersey Turnpike
More News