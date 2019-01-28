Philadelphia police search for missing 11-year-old girl

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.Police say Jamiah Buck was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.She is described as 5'3, 205 pounds, light brown complexion, heavy build, brown eyes, and black curly hair. She has a mole under her right eye and a nose ring.Jamiah was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and light blue jeans.As of this time, police have released one photo of the missing girl, which has a Snapchat filter on it.Anyone with any information on Jamiah's whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.-----