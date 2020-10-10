hit and run

Police search for vehicle that fatally struck man walking to food truck in Hunting Park

Witnesses said Ralphi Rosario was walking to a food truck when he was hit.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking the public's help in locating a vehicle involved a fatal hit-and-run in Hunting Park.

It happened around 10:12 p.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Police said the driver of grey Chrysler 300 with tinted windows was traveling eastbound and struck 52-year-old Ralphi Rosario.

Police released images of the vehicle on Friday night.

Witnesses said Rosario was walking to a food truck when he was hit.

"This victim was hit so hard that he was forced out of his sneakers," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "His body was launched and he was pronounced dead on the scene."

RELATED: Man walking to food truck struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Hunting Park

A man was struck by a hit-and-run driver, launching him about 75 feet where he was pronounced dead in the street Wednesday night, police said.



Police said the driver stopped before speeding away only to circle back, return to the scene, then take off again.

Authorities said the vehicle will either be a missing right rear hub cap or will using a spare tire.

Anyone with information should contact police at 215-685-3180.
