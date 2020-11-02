FYI Philly

Chef Jose Garces, Philly restaurants start gourmet markets so you can eat their great food whenever you want

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some of the top restaurants in the city are reinventing their spaces as gourmet markets.

From Italian at Gran Caffe L'Aquila, to French at Bibou, or Mexican at La Bodega and Thai at Kalaya Thai market, authentic ingredients from around the world are now available to help you cook like the pros.

The pivot helps keep them in business through shutdowns, and customers can buy many of the same ingredients the chefs use.

They are still cooking up menu items as well, for pre-order and pickup.


Gran Caffe L'Aquila | Facebook | Instagram
1716 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19103
215-568-5600

Kalaya Thai Market | Facebook | Instagram
922 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia PA 19147
215-385-3777

Bibou Boutique | Facebook | Instagram
1009 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

215-965-8290

La Bodega at Distrito | Facebook | instagram
3945 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-222-1657
