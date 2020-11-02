Chef Jose Garces, Philly restaurants start gourmet markets so you can eat their great food whenever you want

From Italian at Gran Caffe L'Aquila, to French at Bibou, or Mexican at La Bodega and Thai at Kalaya Thai market, authentic ingredients from around the world are now available to help you cook like the pros.
The pivot helps keep them in business through shutdowns, and customers can buy many of the same ingredients the chefs use.
They are still cooking up menu items as well, for pre-order and pickup.
Gran Caffe L'Aquila | Facebook | Instagram
1716 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19103
215-568-5600
Kalaya Thai Market | Facebook | Instagram
922 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia PA 19147
215-385-3777
Bibou Boutique | Facebook | Instagram
1009 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-965-8290
La Bodega at Distrito | Facebook | instagram
3945 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-222-1657