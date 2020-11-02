Chef Jose Garces, Philly restaurants start gourmet markets so you can eat their great food whenever you want

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some of the top restaurants in the city are reinventing their spaces as gourmet markets.From Italian at Gran Caffe L'Aquila, to French at Bibou, or Mexican at La Bodega and Thai at Kalaya Thai market, authentic ingredients from around the world are now available to help you cook like the pros.The pivot helps keep them in business through shutdowns, and customers can buy many of the same ingredients the chefs use.They are still cooking up menu items as well, for pre-order and pickup.1716 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19103215-568-5600922 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia PA 19147215-385-37771009 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-965-82903945 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104215-222-1657