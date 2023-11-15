New Italian steakhouse restaurant SIN opening in Northern Liberties touts 'vibe-dining' concept

New Northern Liberties hot spot SIN restaurant's vibe-dining concept mixes restaurant and nightclub ambiance into one.

Owner Justin Veasy calls "vibe-dining" a concept that mixes restaurant and night club ambiance into one.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Not long ago, businesses - particularly restaurants - were shutting down permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, there are three dozen new spots opening this season in Philadelphia.

One of them is Steak Italian Nightlife, or SIN, in Northern Liberties.

Action News got a first look at what diners can expect.

What makes Steak Italian Nightlife unique isn't just the specialty dishes they're serving up, it's the concept.

Owner Justin Veasy calls it "vibe-dining," a concept that mixes restaurant and nightclub ambiance into one - mirroring that of many hot spots in Miami, Las Vegas and New York City.

"Vibe-dining is two places in one. You come, eat. You have the DJ playing in the background. People start dancing, maybe at the table," said Veasy. "I feel like Philadelphia is missing the vibe-dining concept and for me to open up and get booked like that, it's pretty much proven it."

Their reservations are already booked up until Thanksgiving.

He says the unique concept and the opening of so many restaurants at one time in the city shows how the Philadelphia's hospitality industry is rebounding post-pandemic.

"A lot of people put the breaks on, and unfortunately a lot of people went out (of business), but it turns around in a cycle," said Veasy. "So our goal is to be one of the main spots they go to."

SIN officially opens Thursday, November 16.

For more information:

https://www.sinphiladelphia.com/

1102 Germantown Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19123

215-602-4092