Philadelphia school district begins 2023 summer learning program

Students and parents are excited for the start of the Philadelphia school district's summer learning program.

About 14,000 students, kindergarten through 12th grade, are enrolled across the district, according to officials.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students and parents are excited for the start of the Philadelphia school district's summer learning program.

More than 200 students will attend summer activities at Prince Hall Elementary in the city's Logan section.

Overall, about 14,000 students, kindergarten through 12th grade, are enrolled across the district, according to officials.

"We don't think about this like the typical school year. We want to put a splash of fun because we know it's warm outside," said Superintendent Tony Watlington.

In the morning, students at Prince Hall will focus on academics followed by fun camp-like activities in the afternoon.

Parents said they like that it's just enough to help keep their kids on track academically.

"Just making sure that she's getting continuous education through the summer, so when she goes back and ready for second grade, she's prepared," said parent Ashanta Austin of West Oak Lane.

Parents also said the learning program provides a safe environment for students who would otherwise be out of school all summer.

"It's very important to me because the way the city is today and I feel as though she'll be safe by going to summer camp," said parent Leroy Taylor of North Philadelphia.

Right now, there are only a handful of spots left for the summer learning program.