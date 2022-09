COVID masks will now be optional, but strongly encouraged.

Masks no longer required in Philadelphia public schools beginning Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia public school students will be in for a change when they return to class Monday morning.

COVID masks will now be optional, but strongly encouraged.

The district only required masks for the first 10 days of the school year.

District leaders say the mask mandate will return if the COVID-19 Community Level reaches the high level, based on CDC standards.