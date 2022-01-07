School District of Philadelphia announces 46 schools to go virtual next week amid COVID surge

District officials say based on assessing a range of information such as COVID-related staffing data, the list of schools will go virtual beginning Monday, January 10 through Friday, January 14.
This announcement comes as The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is now canceling some testing appointments that were asymptomatic to focus on kids that are sick.
Many school districts in the area follow CHOP's guidelines and now have to change some of their protocols.
The list of Philadelphia schools affected by these changes are:
- ADD B. ANDERSON SCHOOL
- ANNA L. LINGELBACH SCHOOL
- ANNE FRANK SCHOOL
- BACHE-MARTIN SCHOOL
- BALDI MIDDLE SCHOOL
- BENJAMIN FRANKLIN ELEM. SCHOOL
- CHARLES W. HENRY SCHOOL
- COOKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- DR. ETHEL ALLEN SCHOOL
- EDWARD T. STEEL SCHOOL
- FELTONVILLE ARTS & SCIENCES
- FELTONVILLE INTERMEDIATE
- GEN. GEORGE G. MEADE SCHOOL
- GEN. LOUIS WAGNER MIDDLE SCH.
- GROVER WASHINGTON JR. MIDDLE
- HAMILTON DISSTON SCHOOL
- HON. LUIS MUNOZ-MARIN SCHOOL
- HOWE ACADEMICS PLUS SCHOOL
- J. HAMPTON MOORE SCHOOL
- JAMES G. BLAINE SCHOOL
- JAMES LOGAN SCHOOL
- JAMES R. LOWELL SCHOOL
- JOHN B. KELLY SCHOOL
- JOSEPH PENNELL ELEMENTARY
- LAURA H. CARNELL SCHOOL
- LEWIS C CASSIDY ACADEMICS PLUS
- LEWIS ELKIN SCHOOL
- MARY BETHUNE SCHOOL
- MIFFLIN, THOMAS SCHOOL
- MORTON MC MICHAEL SCHOOL
- OLNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- RHODES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- ROBERTO CLEMENTE MIDDLE SCHOOL
- ROWEN SCHOOL
- RUDOLPH BLANKENBURG SCHOOL
- SAMUEL PENNYPACKER SCHOOL
- SAMUEL S. FELS HIGH SCHOOL
- SOUTHWARK SCHOOL
- TANNER DUCKREY SCHOOL
- THOMAS EDISON HIGH SCHOOL
- THOMAS G. MORTON SCHOOL
- THOMAS K. FINLETTER SCHOOL
- WEST PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL
- WILLIAM H. LOESCHE SCHOOL
- WILLIAM H. ZIEGLER SCHOOL
- WOODROW WILSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
"Omicron continues to impact staffing in our schools and central offices. We ask for your patience as we conduct daily reviews to inform school-by-school decisions as quickly as possible," said the school district in a statement on their website.
Starting Tuesday, January 11, the number of grab-and-go meal sites will expand from 12 to 24, the school district says.
Five-day meal boxes will be available for pick-up Mondays through Fridays 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.
Officials say another update will become available on Sunday at 4 p.m. should any new schools become affected surrounding these changes.