School District of Philadelphia clears remaining 23 schools for hybrid learning

Philly organizations provide PPE for PreK students returning to school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia has cleared the remaining 23 schools to reopen for Phase II of the hybrid learning plan, officials announced Monday.

Beginning April 26, students in grades 3 through 5 and students with complex needs in grades 6-8 whose families select the hybrid learning model would transition to a mix of in-person and digital learning each week, based on their assigned schedule.

All staff supporting grades 3 through 8 will return to school buildings on April 12.

The 23 newly cleared schools are:

- AMY at James Martin
- AMY Northwest MS
- Baldi MS
- Roberto Clemente MS
- Russell H. Conwell MS
- Carver Engineering & Science HS

- Crossroads Accelerated Academy
- Crossroads Academy at Hunting Park
- Feltonville Arts & Sciences MS
- Feltonville Intermediate School
- Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP)
- Warren G. Harding MS
- Hill-Freedman World Academy
- Julia R. Masterman HS

- Middle Years Alternative (MYA)
- Penn Treaty HS
- Philadelphia Learning Academy - North
- Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Service Center
- Science Leadership Academy at Beeber
- General Louis Wagner MS
- Grover Washington Jr. MS
- Woodrow Wilson MS
