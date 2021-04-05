School District of Philadelphia clears remaining 23 schools for hybrid learning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia has cleared the remaining 23 schools to reopen for Phase II of the hybrid learning plan, officials announced Monday.Beginning April 26, students in grades 3 through 5 and students with complex needs in grades 6-8 whose families select the hybrid learning model would transition to a mix of in-person and digital learning each week, based on their assigned schedule.All staff supporting grades 3 through 8 will return to school buildings on April 12.The 23 newly cleared schools are:- AMY at James Martin- AMY Northwest MS- Baldi MS- Roberto Clemente MS- Russell H. Conwell MS- Carver Engineering & Science HS- Crossroads Accelerated Academy- Crossroads Academy at Hunting Park- Feltonville Arts & Sciences MS- Feltonville Intermediate School- Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP)- Warren G. Harding MS- Hill-Freedman World Academy- Julia R. Masterman HS- Middle Years Alternative (MYA)- Penn Treaty HS- Philadelphia Learning Academy - North- Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Service Center- Science Leadership Academy at Beeber- General Louis Wagner MS- Grover Washington Jr. MS- Woodrow Wilson MS