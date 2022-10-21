Teen girls sexually assaulted while going to school in 2 separate cases, Philadelphia police say

It's not yet known if the same man was responsible for both attacks or if different suspects are responsible for each case.

Captain James Kearney of the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit holds a news conference after teen girls were sexually assaulted on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect or suspects wanted after two teen girls were sexually assaulted in separate cases.

Both girls were attacked while on their way to school, police say.

It's not yet known if the same man was responsible for both attacks or if different suspects are responsible for each case.

The most recent attack happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl exited the subway at Broad and Race streets and was approached by a man who indicated he had a gun.

Pictured: The suspect sought for the sex assault of a teen girl on the morning of Friday, October 21, 2022.

The suspect forced the girl into a parking garage stairway in the 1800 block of Cherry Street where he sexually assaulted her.

The man then walked with the girl as she went to school.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted around 8 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the suspect in this case approached the girl while on the Broad Street subway and tried to strike up a conversation.

She got off at the Ridge Spur at Broad and Ridge, and the suspect followed the girl while still trying to talk to her.

That's when, police say, the suspect took the girl to an area below a staircase and attempted to sexually assault her.

Police say that attack was thwarted but did not release any further details about how it was stopped.

Pictured: The suspect sought for the sex assault of a teen girl on the morning of Thursday, October 20, 2022.

However, even after the attack was stopped, police say the suspect continued following the girl out onto the street.

Then, police say, the man forced the girl into an apartment where he sexually assaulted her.

Captain James Kearney of the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit said this case is being actively investigated, and information is still coming in.

"My detectives are working leads as we speak," Kearney said. "If that was you on that video I suggest you call Special Victims right now. We want to talk to you."

In both cases, police say the victims notified people at school about the attacks. The teens do not go to the same school, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).