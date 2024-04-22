Delaware County couple charged with raping, kidnapping 2 women with intellectual disabilities

The women were only identified as a 27-year-old and 30-year-old by authorities.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A couple from Delaware County faces a slew of charges after police say they rescued two women who had been allegedly raped and kidnapped by the pair.

"Absolutely horrible that there's no moral boundaries here," commented District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

According to investigators, 41-year-old Michael Swanson and 37-year-old Nicole Swanson from Chester, Pennsylvania, kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and stole from two adult women who have intellectual disabilities.

The women were only identified as a 27-year-old and 30-year-old by authorities.

An investigation began on January 3, 2023, when authorities from the Child Abuse and Exploitation Task Force met with Upper Chichester police after reports from a concerned family member of the 30-year-old.

Investigators were told the 30-year-old was introduced to Michael through her friend, the 27-year-old. At that time, the 27-year-old was pregnant with Michael's child, according to police.

The two women knew each other from their special education program at Chichester High School, police noted.

Upon the three of them meeting, police say Michael entered a sexual relationship with the two women.

Michael then convinced the 30-year-old her father was stealing her Social Security benefits, and persuaded her to move in with him, authorities say.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was told, 'her family was stealing her money and that no one wanted her here, that her family did not care about her.'

That's when police say she moved in with Michael, Nicole, their six children, the 27-year-old woman, and the homeowner.

In February 2023, the 27-year-old gave birth. A report was made to social services due to her disability and due to Michael's numerous previous cases with social services.

Months later, authorities say Michael moved the two women, Nicole, their seven children, and another woman to Tallahassee, Florida. Witnesses say Michael made the move to avoid an investigation from social services.

"To get away from that attention, Michael and Nicole took all of those children to Florida, where one of the victims was brutally beaten, including by the children. It's videotaped," said Stollsteimer.

That video was eventually sent to the 30-year-old's family, police say, which ultimately helped remove the women from their situation.

Based on interviews and videos recovered by investigators, they say the women were being regularly raped and abused by the Swansons.

Authorities say their disability benefits were being stolen by the couple as well, with the payee information on their Social Security cards being changed to Michael's information and address.

As a result of the investigation, the Swansons were arrested and extradited to Pennsylvania, where they are being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Delaware County.

The Swansons have been charged with rape, involuntary deviant sexual assault, aggravated indecent sexual assault of a person with a mental disability, kidnapping to facilitate a felony, theft, and conspiracy.

Police say the charges against Michael apply to both victims, while the charges against Nicole apply to the 30-year-old victim.

Stollsteimer stated that more charges are expected to be filed against the couple in Florida.