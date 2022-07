PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting left one man dead in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.It happened on the 2700 block of North Broad Street outside a Boost Mobile store.Chopper 6 was overhead around 3 p.m. as police cordoned off the area.Police say a man in his 30s or 40s was shot 13 times.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died.One person was taken into custody.It's still unclear what sparked the shooting.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.