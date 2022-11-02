Mom, 2 kids climb onto roof of Philly home to escape gunfire; boyfriend shot

Police say during the shooting, the woman took her two children and climbed out a second-floor window and onto the roof for safety.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responding to a shooting found a woman and her two young children on the roof of a home screaming for help.

It happened on the 2000 block of Castor Avenue in Port Richmond just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 33-year-old man was in the home with his girlfriend and her two children, ages 3 and 5, when the male shooter entered and began firing.

The suspect fired at least two shots. The 33-year-old man was struck twice in the legs.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police say during the shooting, the woman took her two children and climbed out a second-floor window and onto the roof for safety.

Police say the shooter is a man known to the victim and they know where he lives.