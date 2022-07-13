gun violence

Man critically injured after two gunmen fire 45 shots outside Philadelphia store

A van parked outside was riddled with bullets, and at least six bullets flew into the corner store with people inside.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunmen who fired at least 45 gunshots, injuring a man outside a store Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the 700 block of Adams Avenue in the city's Crescentville section.

Video obtained by Action News showed the two gunmen pull up in a dark-colored SUV and unleash a barrage of bullets.

Police say the male victim crawled into the corner store after being shot multiple times.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

A van parked outside was riddled with bullets. At least six bullets flew into the corner store with people inside, including two teenagers, but police said no one was struck.

"We found 45 spent shell casings on the sidewalk right in front of this variety store and half of the spent shell casings are rifle rounds," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small says one of the shooters used a semi-automatic rifle and the other used a handgun.

Johaly Arias, who runs a summer camp for kids nearby, says she takes them to the store for ice cream almost every day.

"It's not safe right now. It's really dangerous. Having a summer camp, parents leave their kids and you come over to get ice cream for the kids -- it's really dangerous," said Arias.

She adds she doesn't want to entertain the thought of this happening with her kids there.

Arias also has a message for the shooters: "Guys you have to be careful with the community and think about your family. Let's try to keep this community safe for all of us," said Arias.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
