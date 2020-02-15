Philadelphia police taking shooting victim to hospital learn of 2nd injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are in the hospital after a shooting late Friday night in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Police were called to the intersection of E and East Lippincott streets around 11:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

A short time later, they received a call about a 45-year-old man brought to Episcopal Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He's listed in stable condition.

Eighteen shell casings were found at the scene from two different guns, police said.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)shootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News