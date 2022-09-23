Girl, 8, hit by stray gunfire while standing outside of North Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young girl was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by stray gunfire Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 13th Street.

Police say a group of males opened fire on a vehicle traveling northbound on 13th Street.

One of the bullets grazed an 8-year-old girl in the head as she was standing outside of a home.

The girl was taken to the hospital by police. Her condition is unknown at this time.

One man inside the vehicle was also hit by gunfire in the leg. There was no word on his condition.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

