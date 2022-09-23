WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Girl, 8, hit by stray gunfire while standing outside of North Philadelphia home

Police say roughly 47 gunshots were fired.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
8 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young girl was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by stray gunfire Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 13th Street.

Police say a group of males opened fire on a vehicle traveling northbound on 13th Street.

One of the bullets grazed an 8-year-old girl in the head as she was standing outside of a home.

The girl was taken to the hospital by police. Her condition is unknown at this time.

One man inside the vehicle was also hit by gunfire in the leg. There was no word on his condition.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.