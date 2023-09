Shots fired near Lincoln High School in Philadelphia; 2 suspects wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after shots were fired near Lincoln High School on Friday evening.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Rowland and Ryan avenues.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

Authorities are searching for two suspects who fled the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.