Shots fired at police during barricade situation in Spring City, Pennsylvania

SPRING CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A barricade situation in Chester County, Pennsylvania ended with a suspect surrendering after firing shots at police.
Spring City police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 200 block of New Street late Monday night.
The victim was found outside with injuries. The suspect was alone in the home with a gun.
A shelter in place was issued and police say the suspect fired shots from inside the home.
The suspect surrendered around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He has been identified as 52-year-old Daniel Montalto Sr.
He's facing a number of charges.