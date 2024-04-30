Shots fired at police during barricade situation in Spring City, Pennsylvania

Shots fired at police during barricade situation in Spring City, Pa.

Shots fired at police during barricade situation in Spring City, Pa.

Shots fired at police during barricade situation in Spring City, Pa.

Shots fired at police during barricade situation in Spring City, Pa.

SPRING CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A barricade situation in Chester County, Pennsylvania ended with a suspect surrendering after firing shots at police.

Spring City police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 200 block of New Street late Monday night.

The victim was found outside with injuries. The suspect was alone in the home with a gun.

A shelter in place was issued and police say the suspect fired shots from inside the home.

The suspect surrendered around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He has been identified as 52-year-old Daniel Montalto Sr.

He's facing a number of charges.