WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Shots fired at police during barricade situation in Spring City, Pennsylvania

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Shots fired at police during barricade situation in Spring City, Pa.
Shots fired at police during barricade situation in Spring City, Pa.

SPRING CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A barricade situation in Chester County, Pennsylvania ended with a suspect surrendering after firing shots at police.

Spring City police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 200 block of New Street late Monday night.

The victim was found outside with injuries. The suspect was alone in the home with a gun.

A shelter in place was issued and police say the suspect fired shots from inside the home.

The suspect surrendered around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He has been identified as 52-year-old Daniel Montalto Sr.

He's facing a number of charges.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW