Shooting on I-95 North in Philadelphia stalls traffic for hours; state police investigating

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. between Exit 19, near the Walt Whitman Bridge and Packer Avenue, and Exit 20, near Columbus Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

State police confirmed shots were fired, but couldn't say whether anyone was struck at the time of the shooting.

Authorities shut down the northbound lanes for hours as police probed what happened.

At least two vehicles roped off in crime scene tape at the scene appeared to be involved in the incident.

At least one vehicle, a silver Hyundai, appeared to have front-end damage to its headlight and severe damage to its windshield.

A shoe sat just a few feet away from the Hyundai, which was surrounded by debris.

Investigators also focused their attention on a gray Cadillac SUV that sat off on the shoulder during the investigation.

Though at this point, it's unclear what involvement, if any, the Cadillac had in the incident.

Police reopened the northbound I-95 lanes several hours later. State police said an investigation is ongoing.