Philadelphia police investigating double shooting come upon another scene: more than 100 shots fired

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police investigating the shooting of two people early Friday morning heard more gunshots nearby and came upon another scene where over 100 shots had been fired.

Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to reports of gunshots on the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue, near Birch Street, in Kensington.

Police found a 33-year-old female and a 39-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm. Both were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Three spent shell casings were found at the location.

As police were investigating, they heard multiple shots not too far away.

Officers made their way from Frankford Avenue to E Williams Street.

At Williams and Coral streets, about two blocks from where the original shooting took place, police found over 100 spent shell casings, including multiple rifle rounds.

However, no blood was found at the scene and there have been no shooting victims reported.

"It's possible that although all these shots were fired, no one was struck by gunfire," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police are investigating both shooting scenes, but say, as of now, the two incidents do not appear to be connected.

"It was just coincidental that just a few minutes after we found the two victims at Frankford and Birch, the officers heard multiple gunshots about two blocks south," Small said.