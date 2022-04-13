3 shot in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood; suspects wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section on Tuesday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 4300 block of North Carlisle Street.Police say all three victims were rushed to an area hospital where they were placed in critical but stable condition.At least 25 shots were fired from two separate guns.Police were reportedly called to the same area around 6:30 p.m. for calls of an argument. Authorities are looking to see if the shooting is related to the earlier incident.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.