Violent night: Triple shooting leaves man dead in North Philadelphia

Since 4 p.m. Monday, police say three people died and four others were injured in five separate shootings.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been a violent night across the city of Philadelphia this Halloween night.

One of the shootings happened around 8 p.m. on the 200 block of West Ontario Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

A 26-year-old man was listed as extremely critical after being shot five times.

And police say a 22-year-old woman was also shot five times. She is listed in critical but stable condition at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.