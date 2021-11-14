Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 8 injured on Sunday night

Police say six people were shot around 4 p.m. on the 2700 block of North Howard Street in the city's Kensington section.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were killed including a man found dead inside a South Philadelphia deli and eight others were injured after gunfire rang out across the city on Sunday evening.

Police say they found a man shot multiple times inside a deli on the 2100 block of South Broad Street around 8:21 p.m. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old was shot one time in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

Five other victims ranging in ages between 20 and 50 years old are all expected to survive after being injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

A man who didn't want to be identified says he saw a car speed away after the gunfire. He says a shooting like this is devastating.

"Sad because I lost my brother to violence. I was 12 when it happened," said the man.

The gunfire continued on the 4600 block of Newhall Street in Logan where police say a suspect was shot after breaking into a home around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the 58-year-old male suspect was shot twice by someone inside the residence. The suspect was transported to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Just before 8 p.m., police say a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times near Bambrey Street and Allegheny Avenue. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Also around 8 p.m., police say a 42-year-old man was shot on the 3200 block of Defense Terrace. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information in connection with these shootings is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

A total of 478 homicides have been recorded this year, according to Philadelphia police statistics.

