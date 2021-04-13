child shot

9-year-old boy shot in Philadelphia after gunman opens fire on home: Police

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

9-year-old at family party shot when gunman opens fires on home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 9-year-old boy was injured after a gunman opened fire into a home on Monday night in Philadelphia's Olney section, according to police.

Philadelphia police said the child, who was shot in the knee, is expected to survive.

"Another tragic incident where a young child was shot," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter.

Around 10:30 p.m., police said someone on the 5100 block of Westford Road fired multiple shots into a house.

The child was the only person hit.

"Someone fired numerous shots into the house. The boy was in the house at the time, and with quite a few other people; they're describing it as a family party at this point," Coulter said.

WATCH: Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter provides update on shooting involving child

EMBED More News Videos

Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter provides update on shooting involving child on April 12, 2021.



The boy was taken to the hospital.

The motive for the gunfire remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.



As of Sunday, there were 546 shooting victims in the city, up 40% from this time last year.

Shootings of juvenile victims in Philadelphia are up 40%, compared to this time last year, with now more than 50 victims under the age of 18.

On Tuesday, City Council leaders and community advocates are meeting at the nonprofit New Options More Opportunities (NOMO) Foundation in North Philadelphia to discuss plans to prevent violence and create jobs.

Council leaders say they will use strategies to stabilize neighborhoods and mitigate the conditions of poverty that are strongly linked to violence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
'I'm tired of the shootings': 3 Philly kids shot on eve of conference
Police: Girl, 13, shot while in car with father; gunman sought
Lawsuit filed in 10-year-old's shooting death at football game
Young girl shot multiple times while in vehicle near Chester market
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News