North Philadelphia shooting leaves 4 men injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured on Sunday night.
It happened on the 2800 block of Orkney Street around 6 p.m.
Police say four men, between the ages of 21-53, were injured in the shooting.
All four victims are expected to survive.
It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
