North Philadelphia shooting leaves 4 men injured

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured on Sunday night.

It happened on the 2800 block of Orkney Street around 6 p.m.

Police say four men, between the ages of 21-53, were injured in the shooting.

All four victims are expected to survive.

It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

