North Philadelphia shooting leaves 4 men injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured on Sunday night.It happened on the 2800 block of Orkney Street around 6 p.m.Police say four men, between the ages of 21-53, were injured in the shooting.All four victims are expected to survive.It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.