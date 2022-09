The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Woodstock Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 13-year-old girl is recovering after being shot on Friday night in North Philadelphia.

Police say the child was caught in a crossfire.

Police say the girl was struck in the right hip.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and is now in stable condition.

Investigators say no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.