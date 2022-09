Philadelphia rec center worker dies after being hit by stray bullet

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A worker at a Philadelphia recreation center has died after she was hit by a stray bullet on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Mill Creek rec center in the 4700 block of Brown Street around 1:30 p.m.

The 41-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition, but died just after 7 p.m.

An arrest has been made in this shooting, but the suspect's name has not been released.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.