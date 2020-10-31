Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Juniata section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 24th district are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in the city's Juniata section.The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on the 900 block of E. Hunting Park Avenue.Police say a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest.The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported by police to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.A second victim, a 53-year-old man, was also shot one time in the left arm, officials say.He was also transported to Temple University Hospital, listed in stable condition.A weapon was later recovered from the scene, officials say.There is no word on any arrest made at this time.