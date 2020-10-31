PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 24th district are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in the city's Juniata section.
The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on the 900 block of E. Hunting Park Avenue.
Police say a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest.
The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported by police to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A second victim, a 53-year-old man, was also shot one time in the left arm, officials say.
He was also transported to Temple University Hospital, listed in stable condition.
A weapon was later recovered from the scene, officials say.
There is no word on any arrest made at this time.
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Juniata section: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News