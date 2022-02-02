Philadelphia Rite Aid security guard shot in parking lot after altercation with customer: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who shot a Rite Aid security guard following an altercation with a customer on Tuesday night.It happened near Broad and Oxford streets just before 9 p.m. in North Philadelphia.Police say a security guard working for Rite Aid asked a man and a woman to leave due to some type of disturbance inside of the store.The guard then reportedly walked the man and woman out of the store to a nearby parking lot of an AMC Theatre where an altercation ensued."We believe it could have been a fistfight, and the gentleman who was arguing in the store pulls out a gun and fires one shot, hitting the (security guard) in the foot," police said.The security guard, identified as a 41-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he's expected to survive.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.