Philadelphia Rite Aid security guard shot in parking lot after altercation with customer: Police

The security guard, identified as a 41-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he's expected to survive.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who shot a Rite Aid security guard following an altercation with a customer on Tuesday night.

It happened near Broad and Oxford streets just before 9 p.m. in North Philadelphia.

Police say a security guard working for Rite Aid asked a man and a woman to leave due to some type of disturbance inside of the store.

The guard then reportedly walked the man and woman out of the store to a nearby parking lot of an AMC Theatre where an altercation ensued.

"We believe it could have been a fistfight, and the gentleman who was arguing in the store pulls out a gun and fires one shot, hitting the (security guard) in the foot," police said.

The security guard, identified as a 41-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he's expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

philadelphia
