PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed during a struggle with a robbery suspect inside a North Philadelphia corner deli.It happened around 4 p.m. Monday on the 2200 block of North Broad Street.Police say a 38-year-old customer was shot four times during the altercation with the suspect.The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.No arrests have been made.No other injuries were reported.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.