Police release new video of shooting inside Philadelphia Save A Lot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new video following a weekend shooting inside a grocery store.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Save A Lot on the 6300 block of Chew Avenue, near Washington Lane, in Germantown.

Police say someone shot a 54-year-old store manager in the face.

Police released new video showing a woman in a black and white jacket and red cap next to a man wearing a blue puffer jacket. Both are arguing with store staff reportedly over a jar of gravy.

The video shows the guard was able to disarm the woman who pointed a gun at him, and he successfully removes her weapon.

"The male withdrew a firearm from his person, pointed that firearm at the security guard, where he attempted to diffuse the situation and get the two out of the store," said Captain James Kearney of Philadelphia police's non-fatal shooting unit.

But they appear on video again after they reenter the store. This time the man pulls his weapon, again.

The suspect then fires one shot hitting the store manager in the face.

Save A Lot would not comment on the shooting, and neither would security onsite.

The manager remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

