Police investigate shooting inside Philadelphia Save A Lot

Police are investigating a shooting inside the Save-A-Lot grocery store in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting inside a grocery store.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Save A Lot on the 6300 block of Chew Avenue, near Washington Lane, in Germantown.

Police say someone shot a 54-year-old man in the face.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker