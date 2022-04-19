Police: Man shot after verbal argument in broad daylight; suspect sought

The suspect, described as a Black male, was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white Nike sneakers, shoulder-length dreadlocks, and a black cross-body bag.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted in a shooting on a street corner along North Broad Street.The incident happened Wednesday, April 13, on the corner of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street.Police say a 25-year-old man was engaged in a verbal argument with another male.Recently released surveillance video showed the suspect then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot the victim in the face.The suspect fired several more shots at the victim as he attempted to flee.Officials say the victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center after suffering gunshot wounds to his face and thigh.Video footage captured by a local business showed the suspect later near the 4900 block of North Broad Street.The suspect, described as a Black male, was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white Nike sneakers, possibly a red beard, shoulder-length dreadlocks, and a black cross-body bag.Police say if you see this suspect, do not approach him but contact 911 immediately.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215.686.TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.