6 people killed in several Philadelphia shootings in 24-hour period

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after six people were killed in several shootings in a 24-hour period.

The violence is unusual because the city had been making progress in bringing down the homicide rate.

The violent 24 hours started just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday on the 5700 block of Stewart Street in West Philadelphia. Police say a man was fatally shot.

Then, just after noon on the 3300 block of A street in Kensington, a 46-year-old man was shot to death inside a car.

Officers found themselves investigating a double homicide just after 7:30 p.m. on the 5900 block of North 3rd Street. Two men in their 30s were shot multiple times. Police found multiple firearms on location.

"We know this is a double shooting and both victims were shot inside the property. It appears everything happened inside of the property there because we found eight spent shell casings," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Then at 11 p.m., police found a 36-year-old man on the 1900 block of East Ontario Street in the city's Port Richmond section. He was shot in his arm.

"This victim was conscious, walking and talking, however, he would not provide police with any information regarding who shot him or where he was when he was shot. Medics took this victim to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead," said Small.

Around a half hour later, police said a man in his 20s was shot four times on the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Lawncrest. Police say it happened outside the Chill-N-Cheers nightclub.

"We're being told that this victim is known to frequent this particular area and there's a bar in the area and this victim was known to frequent that establishment," said Small.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings. If you have any information you are asked to call Philadelphia police.

