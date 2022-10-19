For Philly sports fans, there's plenty to cheer about: 'What a wonderful day to be alive'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia sports fans have plenty to cheer about as the Phillies kicked off their run for the World Series Tuesday in San Diego.

"It couldn't be better, it's our time. It's our time to shine," cheered Paula Clark from Southwest Philadelphia.

You got the Flyers kicking off their season with a winning streak, the Eagles are 6-0, the Union is gearing up for playoffs, and the Sixers just kicked off their season.

"I mean what a wonderful day to be alive, to be a Phillies fan, an Eagles fan and a Sixers fan. Hey, maybe even Flyers fan," said Will Bines of West Philadelphia.

Although the Sixers are just getting started, fans have big expectations this season.

For those who went out to watch Tuesday night's games, multiple TVs were a must. It was a sea of jerseys -- except for Will Bines.

"I came from work so my game apparel is in my heart. It's Sixers in my heart, so it's really always with me, permanent apparel," explained Bines.

The Union will play in the semi-finals on Thursday -- the same night as the Sixers' home opener.

The Phillies return home for Game 3 on Friday night.