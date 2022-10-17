'All of Philadelphia is winning': Sports fans riding high after another winning weekend

Stores across the city are having a hard time keeping up with demand and stock of popular gear.

"Everybody's winning. All of Philadelphia is winning," said Tara Kucera who lives in Northeast Philadelphia. "It's a good feeling. Everybody's happy, everybody's nice. That's what we need."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is electric after another winning weekend.

The Phillies are only a few games away from the World Series, and the Eagles remain undefeated.

The Flyers are off to a 2-0 start and soccer fans are also in the mix as the Philadelphia Union kicks off their playoff games on Thursday. The 76ers also start their season Tuesday night.

Many fans say this is exactly what the city needs.

"Everybody's winning. All of Philadelphia is winning," said Tara Kucera who lives in Northeast Philadelphia. "It's a good feeling. Everybody's happy, everybody's nice. That's what we need."

"We're all pumped up. It's about happiness, about family, it's great. Sports is really a carnival of fun just for a little bit," said Elvis Solivan from North Philadelphia.

Fans like Solivan and Kucera keep workers busy at the Phillies New Era team store. The store not only extended its hours but plans to add special pop-up locations during this weekend's games.

"Harper-mania is still in effect. We keep waiting for it to die down, it's the top seller almost after every game. We extended our hours. We're typically closed Sundays and Mondays, pretty much open every day now," said Director Retail Marketing for the Phillies, Kristin Zeller.

Stores across the city are having a hard time keeping up with demand and stock.

The Action Cam was at Rally House on Ridge Avenue as workers unboxed a new shipment of gear.

"I want anything Eagles. Anything I missed that I don't have, I'm buying today," said Erica Hall from North Philadelphia. "If you're not a Phillies fan or an Eagles fan, you all are missing out bad. We coming through!"

Fans say they have no problem dividing their love between teams. They say the wins bring energy to the city and are something they have been waiting to see for years.

"Going into fall and winter, this is the type of bump you need to kind of carry right through. This could be the bridge to the holidays," said Angelo Giganti of South Philadelphia.

Fans head to San Diego to cheer on Phillies

The Action Cam was at the Philadelphia International Airport on Monday and found some lucky fans heading to the West Coast.

Originally from Philadelphia, Tina Walker has lived in San Diego for 20 years.

"It's going to be insane. There are a ton of Philly fans over in the San Diego area," she said.

And she's spent a pretty penny to attend games on both coasts. She was here this weekend for a Phillies and the Eagles game saying "this has run at least probably $5,000 right now just in hotels, flights and both games and bringing my daughter and nieces to the game with me."

Jason Phillips happens to have a stop in San Diego on his way to Hawaii for his honeymoon. They might try to test their luck at snagging some tickets for the NLCS.

"We got married yesterday, and we got a big cheer on the way down and my cousin said, 'You know they're not cheering for you, the Phillies just clinched the series as we were walking down the aisle.'"

And then there is Denise Halpin of Malvern who wishes she was heading to San Diego. She even had a Phillies purse in hand.

"My girlfriends gave (the purse) to me about 5 years ago they know I'm such a big fan. Some of my family is (going to the game). I'm trying to be really nice to them and hope that they include me," she said.

Phillies home game tickets for games three, four and five went fast this morning. Twenty-five thousand tickets were gone within 45 minutes.

All NLCS games in Philly are sold out. The City of Philadelphia is electric after another winning weekend.

The Phillies are only a few games away from the World Series, and the Eagles remain undefeated.

The Flyers are off to a 2-0 start and soccer fans are also in the mix as the Philadelphia Union kicks off their playoff games on Thursday. The 76ers also start their season Tuesday night.

Many fans say this is exactly what the city needs.

"Everybody's winning. All of Philadelphia is winning," said Tara Kucera who lives in Northeast Philadelphia. "It's a good feeling. Everybody's happy, everybody's nice. That's what we need."

"We're all pumped up. It's about happiness, about family, it's great. Sports is really a carnival of fun just for a little bit," said Elvis Solivan from North Philadelphia.

Fans like Solivan and Kucera keep workers busy at the Phillies New Era team store. The store not only extended its hours but plans to add special pop-up locations during this weekend's games.

"Harper-mania is still in effect. We keep waiting for it to die down, it's the top seller almost after every game. We extended our hours. We're typically closed Sundays and Mondays, pretty much open every day now," said Director of Retail Marketing for the Phillies, Kristin Zeller.

Stores across the city are having a hard time keeping up with demand and stock.

The Action Cam was at Rally House on Ridge Avenue as workers unboxed a new shipment of gear.

"I want anything Eagles. Anything I missed that I don't have, I'm buying today," said Erica Hall from North Philadelphia. "If you're not a Phillies fan or an Eagles fan, you all are missing out bad. We coming through!"

Fans say they have no problem dividing their love between teams. They say the wins bring energy to the city and are something they have been waiting to see for years.

"Going into fall and winter, this is the type of bump you need to kind of carry right through. This could be the bridge to the holidays," said Angelo Giganti of South Philadelphia.

Fans head to San Diego to cheer on Phillies

The Action Cam was at the Philadelphia International Airport on Monday and found some lucky fans heading to the West Coast.

Originally from Philadelphia, Tina Walker has lived in San Diego for 20 years.

"It's going to be insane. There are a ton of Philly fans over in the San Diego area," she said.

And she's spent a pretty penny to attend games on both coasts. She was here this weekend for a Phillies and the Eagles game saying "this has run at least probably $5,000 right now just in hotels, flights and both games and bringing my daughter and nieces to the game with me."

Jason Phillips happens to have a stop in San Diego on his way to Hawaii for his honeymoon. They might try to test their luck at snagging some tickets for the NLCS.

"We got married yesterday, and we got a big cheer on the way down and my cousin said, 'You know they're not cheering for you, the Phillies just clinched the series as we were walking down the aisle.'"

And then there is Denise Halpin of Malvern who wishes she was heading to San Diego. She even had a Phillies purse in hand.

"My girlfriends gave (the purse) to me about 5 years ago they know I'm such a big fan. Some of my family is (going to the game). I'm trying to be really nice to them and hope that they include me," she said.

Phillies home game tickets for games three, four and five went fast this morning. Twenty-five thousand tickets were gone within 45 minutes.

All NLCS games in Philly are sold out.