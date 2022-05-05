stabbing

Police: Woman stabbed while jogging in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was stabbed while she was jogging in South Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 800 block of South Broad Street.

Police say the 27-year-old victim was stabbed one time in her left thigh after the attack.

She was able to walk to a nearby firehouse to help.

The woman was treated and released from the hospital.

It's still unclear what sparked the attack.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
