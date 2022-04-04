Philadelphia's street sweeping program expands into 14 neighborhoods | What you should know

The program runs until Tuesday, November 30.
"I've never seen Philadelphia this dirty before," said South Philadelphia resident Domic DiCaprio. "Cleaning the streets is a really good thing. It needs it."
DiCaprio lives near Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia. His neighborhood is now part of the program.
"No Parking" signs are posted where families have to move to their cars to make way for sweeping vehicles once a week.
Parking is restricted in those areas between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., on a staggered schedule.
The city says alternate street parking intervals will be staggered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
It's a hot topic for some in South Philadelphia.
"Fighting for parking is always a war. It is what it is," said South Philadelphia resident Dawn Fenn.
"I don't love that I have to move the car off of my street, but I'll do it if it helps clean the streets up," said South Philadelphia resident Jayme Arrasmith.
"You have to move your car at the start of the cleaning, but once we're finished, you can bring your car back even if the two hours may have not elapsed," said Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams.
Some residents say the sweeping needs to happen mainly after trash pickup, not before.
"I think it would be better a day after or two days after the trash pickup because when the guys are throwing the trash into trucks, trash is getting all over," Arrasmith said.
Action News asked Commissioner Williams about that scheduling concern.
"It's not out of the (question.) We're always looking to readjust our program and we're still going to consider it, but right it just too difficult the way our routes are set up," Commissioner Williams said.
Williams said the grid is like a puzzle that varies from block to block.
There are many neighbors out there who believe teamwork is the best way to help clean up their streets.
"If people would just come out and care and clean, it wouldn't be a big deal. Everyone pick up their own trash," Fenn said.
The city is looking to expand the street sweeping program into every neighborhood over the next three years, Williams said.
As for those who have to move their cars, Williams said, they will be able to eventually follow the sweeping trucks online by tracking them through GPS using the Streets Smart PHL tool online.
The 2022 Mechanical Cleaning Pilot Program launches Monday in the following areas:
- North Central: Broad St. to 22nd St. from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond St.
- Frankford: Bridge St. to Adams Ave. from Griscom St. to Torresdale Ave.
- Germantown: Berkley St. to Chelten Ave. from Pulaski Ave. to Wakefield St.
- Kensington: 2nd St. to Kensington Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.
- Logan: Godfrey St. to Roosevelt Blvd. from Broad St. to 5th Sts.
- Nicetown: Broad St. to Clarissa St. from Hunting Park Ave. to Windrim St.
- Paschall: 58th St. to 70th St. from Greenway Ave. to Dicks St.
- Point Breeze: Christian St. to McKean St. from Broad St. to 24th St.
- Port Richmond: Kensington Ave. to Aramingo Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.
- South Philly: McKean St. to Oregon Ave. from 4th St. to 8th St.
- Southwest: Woodland Ave. to Kingsessing Ave. from 49th St. to Cemetery Ave.
- Strawberry Mansion: Diamond St. to Lehigh Ave. from Sedgley St. to 33rd St.
- West Fairhill: 5th St. to 13th St. from Glenwood Ave. to Susquehanna Ave.
- West Philly: Parkside Ave. to Spring Garden St. from 52nd St. to 40th St.
The city says "to facilitate a more detailed cleaning, there will be restricted street parking on streets wide enough to accommodate relocation of vehicles. Some of the routes in the expanded mechanical cleaning pilot program will require residents to move their vehicles."
The city says authorized ticketing agencies will begin issuing warnings on vehicles parked on the roadway during specified no parking time during April, the first month of the Phase II pilot.
Beginning in May, posted "No Parking" signs will be enforced with assessed fines.
"For the success of the program and to avoid fines, residents must adhere to the parking restrictions listed on the posted signs," the city says.
The following areas will have to move cars once a week:
- North Central: Broad St. to 22nd St. from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond St.
- Kensington: 2nd St. to Kensington Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.
- South Philly: McKean St. to Oregon Ave. from 4th St. to 8th St.
- Southwest: Woodland Ave. to Kingsessing Ave. from 49th St. to Cemetery Ave.
- Strawberry Mansion: Diamond St. to Lehigh Ave. from Sedgley St. to 33rd St.
- West Philly: Parkside Ave. to Spring Garden St. from 52nd St. to 40th St.
The city says the Streets Department will continue to install signs over the course of the season in the remaining eight areas. Residents should anticipate a 30-day warning period following the installation of any new signage and move vehicles as indicated.
The mechanical sweeping program will operate Monday through Thursday excluding City-observed holidays.