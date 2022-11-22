Rehearsals underway for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

Join us Thanksgiving morning starting at 8:30 a.m. 6abc, wherever you stream us, and Hulu.

"It's 35 plus musical numbers, floats, balloons and bands from all over the country. Right now it's exactly where it needs to be," said John Best, who is the executive producer of the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was just practice on Monday night ahead of the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

But when you see the smiles on the performers' faces, the dance moves and music at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art become infectious.

Rehearsals went on from 6:30 p.m. until about 10 p.m.

SEE ALSO: 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia: What you need to know

Action News caught up with some of groups joining this year's show -- like the Mulford Dance Studio.

"We've been doing it for 29 years and it's just the best feeling in the entire world," said Emily Bloomer.

We also caught up with the Quinn Center for Performing Arts.

"We get to experience a lot of things with other dancers. It's going to be a lot of fun," said Aubrey Dunham.

Parade organizers say everything is on schedule.

"It's 35 plus musical numbers, floats, balloons and bands from all over the country. Right now it's exactly where it needs to be," said Executive Producer John Best.

"When people pack along the parade route, it's warm and you can't help but feel that warmth inside when you see all the great musical numbers. That holiday spirit really kicks off in Philadelphia," added John Morris, VP of Content, Development, and Innovation for 6abc.

Join us Thanksgiving morning starting at 8:30 a.m. 6abc, wherever you stream us, and Hulu.