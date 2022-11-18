6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia: What you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When the parade comes to town you know it's going to be a good time, and in 2022, the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia is going to be a real Party for the Holidays!

The first Thanksgiving Day Parade in the nation will be back on the Ben Franklin Parkway this year with the best balloons, floats, marching bands and performances yet.

Wherever you are on Thanksgiving morning, join Cecily Tynan, Rick Williams and the rest of the 6abc team for Philadelphia's favorite holiday tradition.

Here's what you need to know:

When is the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia?

The parade will be held November 24, 2022.

Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m.

How can I watch the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Of course, you can watch the parade Thanksgiving morning on 6abc.

The parade will be streaming LIVE on Hulu!

You can also watch the parade on 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app and the 6abc streaming TV app for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Google TV.

What is the parade route for the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia?

The parade will go through the heart of Center City and end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art!

Parade Route:

JFK Boulevard - 30th Street to 16th Street

20th St. from Market to Ben Franklin Parkway

16th St from JFL Blvd to Ben Franklin Parkway

Ben Franklin Parkway to Art Museum

What do I need to know about parking for the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia?

Metered street parking is FREE on Thanksgiving Day. However, "no parking" rules will remain in effect, so please observe and obey NO PARKING ZONES.

Please consult philapark.org for a list of garages and parking lots around the parade route.

Will there be street closures in Philadelphia for the Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Street closures for the 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at midnight on Thursday, November 24:

Midnight to 12 p.m.

20th street between JFK Blvd and Market Street

2 a.m. to 11 a.m.

20th Street between Ben Franklin Parkway and Race Street

5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

20th Street between JFK Blvd and Arch Street

6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

20th Street between Market Street & the Ben Franklin Parkway

What can I expect to see in the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia will have dozens of special guest stars, floats, balloons, performances and more!

As always, the parade will feature the arrival of Santa Claus as he ushers in the holiday season in Philadelphia!

For a full list of participants, visit 6abc.com/Parade!