EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7402660" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over looting in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7427069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PRESS BRIEFING: On October 28, 2020, city officials provided an update on the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. and the civil unrest that followed.

Walter Wallace

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7375049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows officers yelling 'put the knife down' before fatal shooting of Walter Wallace on October 26, 2020.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7401863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We are learning more about Walter Wallace Jr., the man who was shot by Philadelphia police on Monday, and protesters who clashed with officers in the wake of the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City leaders enacted a 9 p.m. curfew Wednesday as Philadelphia braced for more unrest following the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. The citywide curfew will extend until 6 a.m. Thursday.Grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies may, at their discretion, choose to operate only for delivery services later than 9:00 p.m. and should implement appropriate measures to secure their facilities and protect onsite and delivery employees, officials said.On Wednesday, some business owners were left cleaning up damage and boarding up windows and doors after people streamed into stores and stole goods in the city's Port Richmond section.During a news conference, Mayor Jim Kenney called the looting "unacceptable.""I know that our city is still hurting. Philadelphians are rightfully feeling frustrated and outraged following Monday's tragic incident. But I'm also very disturbed by damage being done in our communities. The looting that is taking place in separate neighborhoods of Philadelphia is distressing to say the least, and it is unacceptable," he said."We will do everything we can to ensure the right to assemble and exercise free speech is protected, but we will not, repeat, not allow others to destroy property and further harm our communities."Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw echoed those sentiments, saying the looting had absolutely nothing to do with protest."The widespread lawlessness, including the burglary and looting of area businesses serve no purposes whatsoever. These individuals are doing nothing, but simply wasting our precious resources. Let me be perfectly clear, this behavior is not acceptable, under any circumstance, nor will it ever be tolerating," she said.Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard are slated to arrive in Philadelphia in the next few days to focus on guarding infrastructure, state and city officials said.Governor Tom Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency to provide additional support.The proclamation authorizes state agencies to use all available resources and personnel, as necessary, to cope with the magnitude and severity of this emergency situation. The time-consuming bidding and contract procedures, as well as other formalities normally prescribed by law, are waived for the duration of the proclamation, according to a news release.Police also announced 81 new arrests following the looting and violence on Tuesday night, and injuries to nearly two dozen officers.The arrests include charges for:- 1 Aggravated Assault- 8 Assault on Police- 1 Arson- 53 Burglary- 2 Criminal Trespass- 7 Disorderly Conduct- 4 Civil Violation Notices (CVN) for Failure to Disburse- 4 Robbery- 1 VandalismIn addition, 23 officers were treated and released for injuries. Nine police vehicles were damaged and there were explosions at nine ATMs.In all, police say there have been more than 170 arrests since Monday night and a total of 53 officers injured, one of whom remains in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.Police said Wallace, 27, was wielding a knife and ignored orders to drop the weapon before officers fired shots Monday afternoon. But his parents said Tuesday night that officers knew their son was in a mental health crisis because they had been to the family's house three times on Monday.Video captured Wallace Jr.'s altercation with officers before he was killed."Put the knife down, put the knife down," one officer can be heard saying.Police said the two officers fired their weapons and struck Wallace multiple times after he would not drop a knife.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said each officer fired seven rounds, but it's not yet known how many bullets struck Wallace.Outlaw said the officers involved in the shooting were taken off street duty as they investigate. Outlaw said the officers' names and other identifying information, including their race, would be withheld until the department could be sure releasing the information would not pose a threat to their safety.Neither had a Taser or similar device at the time of the shooting, Outlaw said, noting the department had previously asked for funding to equip more officers with those devices.On Wednesday, Outlaw said the department is working hard to ensure a thorough investigation."...This investigation has many moving parts and we are working hard to ensure that a fair and thorough investigation takes place. We plan on releasing premise history audio of 911 calls and body cam footage of the discharging officers in the near future," she said."I'd like to acknowledge and thank our officers who continue to work long hours in extremely challenging circumstances in order to protect our communities. I also want to ensure the public that we are out here 24/7, and that public safety is our number one priority. We hear you and we share in your frustration."Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby is asking the public for its patience "as this investigation moves forward.""We're confident that investigators will conduct an exhaustive and transparent review of all the facts related to this tragic incident," said McNesby.During Monday's unrest, police cars and dumpsters were set on fire as officers struggled to contain the crowds. More than a dozen officers, many with batons in hand, formed a line as they ran down 52nd Street, dispersing most of the crowd.The nearby business district, known as the 52nd Street corridor, was also the site of protests against police brutality at the end of May after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police.