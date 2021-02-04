Sports

Philadelphia Union unveils new 2021 secondary jerseys

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The wait is over for Philadelphia Union fans. The team unveiled their 2021 secondary jerseys at Subaru Park in Chester on Thursday night.

The entire design process included input from fans.

The blue and yellow colors are influenced by the flags of the Delaware Valley, along with a lightning bolt design and an image of a kite, inspired by Benjamin Franklin.

"The new kit is truly by the fans, by 'the U'. Fans wanted colors influenced by the flags of the Delaware Valley, a design inspired by innovation born in our city, and they wanted to shock the soccer world," said Doug Vosik, Chief Marketing Officer, Philadelphia Union. "This kit is Philadelphia. The gritty, beautiful, diverse, creative place that we all love. As a Philly native and an original season ticket holder years before working at the Union, I have not had a prouder moment in bringing our community together to shape the future of our club."

Kit Launch Experience attendees can exclusively pre-order the new jerseys on February 3 at 10 a.m.

The jerseys will go on sale at MLSStore.com and Adidas.com on February 5 at 10 a.m.

