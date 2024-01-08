Preparations underway across the Philadelphia area ahead of storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews from the Philadelphia Water Department were hard at work on Monday removing leaves and debris from drains and gutters across the city.

But city officials said there is only so much you can do to prepare for a storm of this magnitude.

"We had a meeting today with 20 agencies in the city, and outside the city, all kind of coordinating to figure out what our next step should be," said Brian Rademaekers from the Philadelphia Water Department.

With the ground already saturated from previous storms, coupled with what's in the forecast for Tuesday, the likelihood of local flooding is high.

"I think they're looking at up to 3 inches which is quite a bit," he said. "Sometimes we don't get 3 inches of rain in a month. So, if we get that in a span of 24 hours that can really cause localized flooding."

And, of course, the same holds true for surrounding areas, including Bucks County.

George Wilson, operations manager for the Bucks County Office of Emergency Management said the threat of flooding will not go away once the storm blows through.

"Because of the snow melt and the rain that we're going to receive up north, and in Bucks County, there's potential for river flooding days past this initial storm that we're getting tomorrow night," he said.

Over in New Jersey, a state of emergency goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Governor Phil Murphy implored people to not underestimate this situation simply because it's not expected to be a snowstorm.

"You've seen with Ida and other storms that a lot of rain, high winds, and flooding can cause not just a lot of damage, but put lives at risk," he said.