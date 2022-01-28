Snow Emergency begins at 7 p.m. in Philly; Vaccine clinics, after-school activities canceled

Do not shovel or plow snow into the street. This practice is illegal, unsafe and hinders snow operations. The penalty for violating this can range from $50 to $300 for each violation.

Clear a sidewalk path at least three (3) feet within six hours of the end of the storm.

Clear snow from neighborhood sewer drains to allow melting snow to drain.

Keep fire hydrants clear. Shovel 3 to 5 feet around your block's hydrant so firefighters can gain access safely during an emergency response.

Motorists should allow extra time, exercise patience and maintain safe driving distances.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Snow Emergency has been declared for Philadelphia beginning at 7 p.m. Friday ahead of a nor'easter that could drop up to 12 inches of snow in parts of the city.A Snow Emergency means all parked vehicles must be moved off Snow Emergency routes for plowing.When moving your car, officials advise parking as far from the corner of the street as possible. Vehicles parked too close to the corner get in the way of snowplows trying to turn corners."Crews will continue snow operations until all conditions are safe for travel. However, this storm is expected to bring heavy snow and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour which can reduce visibility for people driving due to blowing snow," said Acting Managing Director Vanessa Garrett Harley.A Winter Storm Warning also goes into effect at 7 p.m. Friday and continues through 7 p.m. Saturday for Philadelphia.In Philadelphia, the streets department will mobilize over 400 pieces of equipment to help with snow removal and crews have been brining the roads since Thursday, officials said.All City-run testing sites, including Health Centers, mobile testing vans, and resource hubs scheduled for Saturday, January 29, 2022 are canceled.The Health Department's vaccine clinic at Salvation Army (5501 Market Street) will be closing early on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 4 p.m.The Health Department's vaccine clinic at Global Leadership Academy (125 South 52nd Street), scheduled for Saturday, January 29, 2022, is canceled.All School District after-school and athletic activities are cancelled today due to the approaching snowstorm.All Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (PPR) sites will close at 6 p.m. tonight, Friday, January 28. All evening programs are canceled. PPR sites will remain closed on Saturday, January 29 and all Saturday programs are canceled.