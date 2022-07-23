heat wave

Philadelphia Youth Regatta coaches, athletes take extra precautions due to heat

Because of the heat, organizers brought in coolers full of ice and asked extra EMTs to be on hand for the regatta.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Coaches, athletes take extra heat precautions at youth regatta

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 2,000 young athletes competed in the largest one-day sprint regatta in the entire country on Saturday in Philadelphia.

The extreme temperatures forced organizers of the Philadelphia Youth Regatta to take extra precautions.

"This is one of our chilly vests," said Bonnie Mueller, commodore of the Schuylkill Navy, showing off a vest that they dunk in ice and give to anyone struggling in the heat. "We absolutely can't ignore the heat but we're ready with lots of fun, we're ready with ice and water and everybody's staying cool out there."

Because of the heat, organizers brought in coolers full of ice and asked extra EMTs to be on hand for the regatta, which features mainly high school-aged kids.

"Water," said Bridget McTear, who competes for Conshohocken Rowing Club. "A lot of water and ice."

Athletes and spectators alike looked for shade and kept water close by.

"It's always one of the hottest weekends of the year. I think perennially, no matter what, no matter what weekend we do it, it's the hottest weekend of the year," said Taya DiAngelo, an organizer and the assistant coach of women's rowing at Villanova University.

She says when a race falls on a day where heat is an issue, coaches vigilantly look for signs of heat-related illnesses.

"As soon as you see an athlete kind of acting abnormal, you check in with them to make sure they're good and they've been hydrating," said DiAngelo.

Still, athletes say the weather was worth the race.

"We've been training every day in this heat so we're kind of used to it by now," said Campbell Coonley, who races with Conshohocken Rowing Club.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaphiladelphia newshealthheat exhaustionhigh school sportsweatherheat waveregatta
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT WAVE
Heading out this weekend? Watch out for dehydration, doctors say
Extreme heat dangers and safety tips: What you need to know
Heat wave safety tips and information
Excessive heat partially to blame for death of Allentown man
TOP STORIES
Ben Crump joins family in call for action after Sesame Place snub
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat, humidity on tap for Sunday
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
Police investigating shooting near City Hall
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
2 Americans dead in eastern Ukraine: Officials
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation's 4th largest prize
Man shot to death in broad daylight near Temple University
Man accused of murdering his wife while on their honeymoon in Fiji
Extreme heat dangers and safety tips: What you need to know
6-year-old, parents found shot to death in tent at Iowa state park
More TOP STORIES News