Meet Kelce and Harper: Philly Zoo's new sloth bear cubs

The votes are in! The Philadelphia Zoo's new bear cubs will be called Kelce and Harper.

The 4-month-old sloth bear cubs made their public debut on May 23.

The zoo allowed people to vote on a choice of names: Hall and Oates, for the soulful pop duo from Philadelphia, or Kelce and Harper, in honor of sports stars Jason Kelce of the Eagles and the Bryce Harper of the Phillies.

With a recent World Series and Super Bowl run, it was hard to compete.

The two male sloth bear cubs were born on January 2, 2023, to 10-year-old mom Kayla and 10-year-old dad Bhalu.

Sloth bears are not related to sloths. Experts say they can move fast and can weigh up to 400 pounds.